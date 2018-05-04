Cincy-Cinco cancelled Friday due to weather - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincy-Cinco cancelled Friday due to weather

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Due to weather conditions, the Cincy-Cinco Festival on Friday, May 4 has been cancelled.

The celebration will continue on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6, 2018 in Fountain Square.

Saturday, May 5

  • 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Mariachi Zelaya
  • 1:15 pm – 1:45 pm: Asi Es Colombia
  • 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Orquesta Kandela
  • 3:15 pm – 4:00 pm: Cincinnati Baila
  • 4:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Welcoming Event with Conga Lines and Piñatas. El Alacran de Mexico
  • 4:30 pm – 5:45 pm: Tropicoso
  • 6:00 pm – 6:45 pm: El Corazon de Mexico
  • 7:15 pm – 8:45 pm: Milenio
  • 9:15 pm – 11:00 pm: Al Son del Iya

________________________________________

Sunday, May 6

  • 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: El Alacran de Mexico
  • 1:15 pm – 1:45 pm: Cincinnati Baila
  • 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Orquesta Kandela
  • 3:15 pm – 3:45 pm: Brazilian Dance Group
  • 4:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Que Lindo Es Panama
  • 4:45 pm – 6:00 pm: Tropicoso

