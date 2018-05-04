Cincy-Cinco cancelled Friday due to weather

Due to weather conditions, the Cincy-Cinco Festival on Friday, May 4 has been cancelled.

The celebration will continue on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6, 2018 in Fountain Square.

Saturday, May 5

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Mariachi Zelaya

1:15 pm – 1:45 pm: Asi Es Colombia

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Orquesta Kandela

3:15 pm – 4:00 pm: Cincinnati Baila

4:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Welcoming Event with Conga Lines and Piñatas. El Alacran de Mexico

4:30 pm – 5:45 pm: Tropicoso

6:00 pm – 6:45 pm: El Corazon de Mexico

7:15 pm – 8:45 pm: Milenio

9:15 pm – 11:00 pm: Al Son del Iya

________________________________________

Sunday, May 6

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: El Alacran de Mexico

1:15 pm – 1:45 pm: Cincinnati Baila

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Orquesta Kandela

3:15 pm – 3:45 pm: Brazilian Dance Group

4:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Que Lindo Es Panama

4:45 pm – 6:00 pm: Tropicoso

