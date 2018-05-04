MoviePass brings back its movie-a-day subscription

MoviePass subscribers can still only see a movie once. In other words, no binge watching “Avengers: Infinity War.” (Source: Darron Cummings/AP)

(RNN) – MoviePass is back with its popular movie-a-day plan for $9.95 a month.

Last week, the company briefly changed the program, limiting customers to just four movies a month.

Subscribers can still only see a movie once. In other words, no binge watching “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The service's movie-a-day deal remains popular among moviegoers. Many of them are now seeing more movies at theaters than they normally would have.

Without MoviePass, going to the movies was worth it only a few times a year for many people.

Cheaper alternatives, including Netflix, are working against the theater industry. The average price of a movie ticket nationally is about $9 a show, with prices above $15 in many major cities.

MoviePass now has more than two million subscribers, up from 20,000 when MoviePass slashed prices to $10 a month in August.

What are you waiting for? Unlimited movies in theaters for $9.95 a month is BACK. Any theater. Any movie. Any day. https://t.co/xaxrui70j9 pic.twitter.com/liCh10ssJW — MoviePass (@MoviePass) May 2, 2018

