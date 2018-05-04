2 plead guilty in 2015 death of Kentucky police officer

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Two men have pleaded guilty in the 2015 shooting death of a Kentucky police officer, avoiding possible death sentences.
Media outlets report 37-year-old Raleigh Sizemore and 28-year-old Gregory Ratliff entered their pleas Friday in Madison County Circuit Court. Judge William Clouse sentenced Sizemore to life in prison without parole for murder, attempted murder and other charges, and Ratliff to 30 years for wanton murder.
Richmond Officer Daniel Ellis' widow, Katie Ellis, said in a statement she supported the plea agreements to protect the couple's 5-year-old child and avoid appeals and parole hearings. But Daniel Ellis' father and brother told the court they had hoped a jury trial would result in the death penalty for the men.
Daniel Ellis was investigating a gas station robbery when he was killed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
