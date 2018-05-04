Teen took pizza from Domino's delivery driver at gunpoint, deputies say

Hamilton County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery involving a Domino's Pizza delivery driver.

It happened Friday afternoon at 310 Clark Street in Arlington Heights.

Authorities say a 17-year-old with a handgun approached a delivery driver after she exited her vehicle to make a delivery. After taking the food, authorities said, he fled on foot.

No one was injured.

Authorities say the teen was located and taken into custody a short time later. He was charged with aggravated robbery and carrying concealed weapons.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 513-825-1500 or 513-352-3040.

