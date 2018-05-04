Search for answers continues in Brittany Stykes murder case

It's been almost five years since Brittany Stykes was found shot and killed on the side of State Route 68 in Brown County.

Stykes' daughter was also in the vehicle, and she too was shot but survived her injuries.

"It's very important for me, you know, it keeps Brittany's memory alive and there's still so many unanswered questions," said David Dodson, Stykes' father.

On Friday, her family gathered at the spot where her body was found back in 2013. They released orange balloons for her. She would have turned 27 this week.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says they are exploring some new angles to the case. The reward for information leading to an arrest was increased to $20,000 in January 2018.

"We currently do have a couple, few new angles, fresh information that has come up recently in the past couple months," said Sgt. Chad Noble of the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Mary Dodson, Stykes' mother, hopes that new information will bring answers for their granddaughter -- and bring them a little peace.

"Aubrey deserves the answers more than anyone. It was her mom. Aubrey knows she was shot here, she's talked about it, she knows what -- she knows some of what's happened," David Dodson said.

