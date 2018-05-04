Outdoor drinking becomes reality in Hamilton, what about Cincinnati?

In downtown Hamilton, you can enjoy an alcoholic beverage while walking from one bar to the other. (WXIX)

In downtown Hamilton, you can enjoy an alcoholic beverage while walking from one bar to the other. It works like Bourbon Street in New Orleans, but without the beads.

The Designated Outdoor Drinking Area (DORA) is throughout the downtown area. The alcohol must be in a special cup with the words DORA labeled on it. Each cup is sold at designated DORA establishments for $1.

Some DORA rules:

No outside alcohol, it has to come from a DORA establishment

If you want a re-fill to-go, you have to buy a new DORA cup

You must stay inside the DORA while drinking

The cups are biodegradable and the money they rake in will go toward extra law enforcement patrols and clean-up efforts.

Fitton Center, a performing arts venue, is participating in the DORA. Executive Director Ian Mackenzie-Thurley says it will attract people to Hamilton and allows them to enjoy themselves.

Establishments with a white DORA sticker participate in the program, establishments with red stickers like the public library don’t allow it.

Municipal Brew House manager Robert Crow says the DORA has already poured more business in.

“It makes the hot spot bar into the entire street,” said Crow.

The Banks and Cincinnati city officials have talked about something similar in the past few years, but never put it into play. FOX19 checked with the city and was told the banks has to apply for it. FOX19 also called the Ohio Department of Commerce to see if any application was filed and we are waiting to hear back.

Drinking outside in the designated area in Hamilton is allowed from noon to midnight, seven days a week.

