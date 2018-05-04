Suarez extends streak with homer, Reds beat Marlins 4-1

CINCINNATI (AP) - Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer, extending his surge since he returned from a broken thumb, and Sal Romano made another barehand play on the mound Friday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Miami Marlins.

The Reds ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 8-24, their worst start since the Great Depression.

Suarez homered into the upper deck in left field in the first inning off Wei-Yin Chen (1-1), who lasted only four innings in his second start of the season. Adam Duvall followed with another homer.

The Reds signed Suarez to a seven-year, $66 million deal during spring training, their first significant contract during their rebuild. Suarez missed 16 games with a broken right thumb, costing Cincinnati's struggling lineup one of its top run producers.

In eight games since his return, Suarez is 10-for-29 with three doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs. He's 10 for 20 with runners in scoring position.

Romano (2-3) had a momentary fright for the second straight start at Great American Ball Park. He stuck out his pitching hand to grab Chen's hard-hit grounder in the third. A trainer visited, and Roman threw a practice pitch before continuing.

He also made a barehand grab of a comeback grounder April 23 against the Braves and said afterward he wouldn't do it again.

Romano gave up Lewis Brinson's homer in 5 2/3 innings. David Hernandez escaped a bases-loaded threat in the sixth. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his fourth save in five chances, completing a five-hitter.

REDS MOVE

RH Tanner Rainey was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to fill in while LH Amir Garrett is on the bereavement list. It's Rainey's second stint with Cincinnati. He made two relief appearances last month.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RH Tyler Cloyd rejoined the Marlins from the paternity list. LH Dillon Peters was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday.

Reds: 2B Scooter Gennett went through a full workout and is expected back in the starting lineup Saturday. He's been limited to pinch hitting the last four games because of a sore throwing shoulder.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LH Caleb Smith (1-3) has allowed only two runs and four hits while fanning 19 in his last two starts covering 13 innings.

Reds: Rookie Tyler Mahle (2-3) has pitched into the sixth inning in each of his last two starts, allowing four earned runs and seven hits in 12 1/3 innings while fanning 18.

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.