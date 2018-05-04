Trump heads to Cleveland ahead of Ohio's primary Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump is headed to Ohio to talk about Republican tax cuts and highlight their positive impacts on Ohio families and businesses.
The president is expected to arrive at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland on Saturday morning.
Administration officials say his public appearance is an official visit focused on policy - but politics won't be too far away.
The rally comes just ahead of Ohio's primary election Tuesday. It's been an unusually nasty election year, with many GOP rivals jockeying to prove they're most like Trump. The Republican handily won the bellwether state in 2016.
Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial primaries are among those expected to be represented at the event.
Trump also is expected to appear at a nearby Republican fundraiser.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
