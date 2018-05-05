NTSB report released on blown Southwest engine - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NTSB report released on blown Southwest engine

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT/KYW/CNN) – The National Transportation Safety Board said metal fatigue is what caused a fan blade on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 to break off and get caught in the engine.

That's what eventually led to the window breaking in mid-flight on April 17, killing one of the passengers.

Investigators said the fan blade broke into two pieces and became stuck in the engine, causing a domino effect that resulted in the rare tragedy.

Metal experts are investigating what caused the fan blade to wear out.

