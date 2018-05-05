Runny nose ended up being brain fluid leak

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.Full Story >
Doctors at a Connecticut hospital say they removed a 132-pound tumor from a woman's abdomen and she is expected to recover fully.
A Nebraska woman leaked brain fluid out of her nose for two years before doctors figured out what it was.
Democrats are using last year's Republican attempts to repeal Obamacare as a campaign weapon.
U.S. researchers are seeking 1 million volunteers for an ambitious project to better personalize health care.
