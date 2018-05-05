Restaurant where man won $5M pauses game amid legal probe

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland restaurant where a man won $5.5 million in a weekly raffle has temporarily suspended its jackpot game after Ohio's attorney general was asked to determine whether it's legal.
Grayton Road Tavern announced Thursday it's putting the "Queen of Hearts" game on hold while it awaits an opinion from the attorney general's office.
Their previous game lasted nearly a year before an unidentified man from Hinckley won in March.
The tavern keeps $550,000 of the winnings to launch the game's next round.
Attorney General Mike DeWine says the game may be violating gambling rules because the winner isn't paid in full.
About 1,000 tickets were sold before the game was suspended. The restaurant says all ticket holders will be refunded.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
