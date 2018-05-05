Program that studies Lake Champlain qualifies for up to $1M

By WILSON RING
Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Two decades after the diminutive Lake Champlain was ridiculed for its brief listing in federal law as one of the Great Lakes, a program that studies the lake has won a designation that could more than double its government funding.
The Lake Champlain Sea Grant Program has qualified as an "institute," which could boost its funding from $400,000 annually to $1 million a year.
The money from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will used to help scientists understand and clean up the lake.
The government says the Lake Champlain program earned the designation Wednesday by "demonstrating excellence in research, education and public service."
Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy got Lake Champlain briefly listed as the sixth Great Lake in 1998, making it eligible to compete for certain research money.
