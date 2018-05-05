Police: 19-year-old shot to death in Sedamsville

Cincinnati police are investigating the death of Dshawn Williams, 19, as a homicide after a shooting in Sedamsville Friday night (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati Police have identified the man who was shot to death Friday night in Sedamsville.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of Dshawn Williams, 19.

Police say District 3 officers responded to a report of gunfire around 11:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Fairbanks Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found evidence of multiple shots fired but no reports of any injuries.

Around 12 a.m. Cincinnati Police say officers responded to a single car accident at 380 Fairbanks Avenue. Officers say they found Williams at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Williams was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

