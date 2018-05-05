Man shot at Sneaky Pete's Bar

Fairfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar early Saturday morning.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot at Sneaky Pete's Bar around 1:45 a.m.

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated before being flown by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

Police say the man's condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released the identity of the man. The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.

