Woman sues cop who shared pornographic photo on her phone

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman has sued a police supervisor who searched her cellphone and found a pornographic photo the lawsuit claims was illegally shared with people.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the 39-year-old woman is seeking $15 million in a lawsuit filed Thursday against Akron Lt. Brian Simcox and Chief Kenneth Ball.
The lawsuit says Simcox and other Akron officers detained the woman last September in a parking lot suspecting she was there to buy drugs. Simcox looked through the woman's phone and found an offensive photo that he copied with his phone and then shared.
The woman says it's not her in the photo.
Simcox was demoted after an investigation over the photo and another incident. A prosecutor declined to file charges.
Akron police declined to comment about the lawsuit.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
