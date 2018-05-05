Trump visits Ohio to meet supporters, highlight tax law

CLEVELAND (AP) - President Donald Trump is meeting with supporters and highlighting the benefits of the Republican tax law in Cleveland.
Trump is in Ohio on Saturday to attend a fundraiser for the Republican National Committee, meeting first with high-dollar givers and then addressing a larger group of about 250 donors. The RNC says Trump is raising $3 million.
Trump is also participating in a roundtable with small business owners who are expected to discuss how the tax law affects them.
Trump's visit comes as Republicans are facing an increasingly challenging midterm election environment.
Ohio has several competitive races this November. The GOP is placing its election hopes on convincing Americans that the tax law is improving their lives, as the party seeks to skirt political headwinds emanating from the White House.
