FBI: More active shooting incidents in 2017 than any other year

(CNN) - The FBI said there were more active shooters and more people killed by active shooters last year than in any single year since the agency started keeping data on the subject.

A new report examined shootings in the U.S. in 2016 and 2017.

The report found that - last year - 138 people were killed in 30 separate active shooting incidents in the country.

The FBI defines an active shooter as anyone actively killing or trying to kill people in a populated area.

The data doesn't include information on drug or gang-related shootings.

There were 20 active shootings in 2016 that killed 83 people.

The data also showed that all 50 active shooters in 2016 and 2017 were men and all of them worked alone.

