96-year-old WWII vet gets degree delayed by nearly 7 decades

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A World War II veteran who flew planes for the Navy has received his college degree to a standing ovation 68 years after he took his last class.
Ninety-six-year-old Bob Barger was honored Saturday at the University of Toledo's commencement ceremony, where he received an associate's degree.
A review of his transcripts from the late 1940s shows he completed enough classes to qualify for the degree, which wasn't offered when he was in school.
Barger came home to Toledo after World War II and started taking college classes. But he never finished his degree because he was busy with a job and raising a family.
He says getting the degree reminds him of all the friends and family who've been a part of his life.
