College student was murdered in Mexico, family says

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) - The family of an Amherst College student who was found dead in Mexico is speaking out for the first time, saying he was murdered.
A family spokeswoman told the Boston Globe Friday 21-year-old senior Andrew Dorogi was killed while returning from vacation to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico in March.
She did not elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation into Dorogi's death. The U.S. State Department has referred questions to Mexican officials. The prosecutors in that country leading the investigation have not been available to discuss the investigation.
Dorogi's grandfather says he was frustrated by the slow pace of the investigation. Eighty-six-year-old Joseph Dorogi says, "I'd like to know what happened," and that he doesn't think the Mexican government is doing much.
Dorogi grew up in Ohio and was scheduled to graduate from Amherst this month.
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
