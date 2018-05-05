Taylor Swift visits 8-year-old fan in Phoenix burn unit

PHOENIX (AP) - Taylor Swift surprised an 8-year-old girl at the Phoenix hospital where she has been recovering from devastating burns.
The Arizona Republic reports the pop star showed up unannounced Saturday at the Arizona Burn Center to see Isabella McCune.
The girl's family made a video on Wednesday of her asking for Swift to visit because she couldn't leave the hospital for the singer's concert next week.
Swift stayed for about 20 minutes. She signed autographs and gifted Isabella with a bag of merchandise from her concert tour.
The McCune family says Isabella suffered third-degree burns over 65 percent of her body when a fire erupted at a neighborhood party on St. Patrick's Day in March.
The girl says hugs sometimes hurt but asked for one from Swift.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
In its second weekend in theaters, "Avengers: Infinity War" continues to dominate in North America.Full Story >
In its second weekend in theaters, "Avengers: Infinity War" continues to dominate in North America.Full Story >
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.Full Story >
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.Full Story >
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsFull Story >
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsFull Story >
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingFull Story >
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingFull Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedFull Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedFull Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetFull Story >
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetFull Story >
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.Full Story >
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.Full Story >
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFull Story >
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFull Story >
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.Full Story >
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.Full Story >