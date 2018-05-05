Crews battle fire at Norfolk Southern train yard in Ohio

BELLEVUE, Ohio (AP) - Emergency crews are battling a fire that has engulfed a group of train cars at a Norfolk Southern yard in Ohio.
Authorities say the fire began about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the train yard in Bellevue, 62 miles (99 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland. No injuries have been reported and there were no immediate evacuations.
The Erie County Sheriff's Offices tells WTOL-TV that 10 train cars containing what they believe is ethanol are on fire.
Roads leading to the area have been blocked off.
