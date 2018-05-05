LOOK: British royals tweet new photos of Prince Louis

This photo was taken just a few days ago on May 2, Charlotte’s birthday. (Source: Kensington Palace)

(RNN) - The British royal family is giving the world a new look at the youngest member of the House of Windsor.

Kensington Palace tweeted two new photos of Prince Louis Saturday evening.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday,” Kensington Palace tweeted.

In one photo, Princess Charlotte is seen planting a kiss on her little brother’s forehead. It was taken just a few days ago on May 2, Charlotte’s birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.



This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

The second photo shows Louis sitting down with a white pillow behind him. It was taken at Kensington Palace on April 26.

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.



This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.

Both photos were taken by their mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge.

