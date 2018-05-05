LOOK: British royals tweet new photos of Prince Louis - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

LOOK: British royals tweet new photos of Prince Louis

This photo was taken just a few days ago on May 2, Charlotte’s birthday. (Source: Kensington Palace) This photo was taken just a few days ago on May 2, Charlotte’s birthday. (Source: Kensington Palace)

(RNN) - The British royal family is giving the world a new look at the youngest member of the House of Windsor.

Kensington Palace tweeted two new photos of Prince Louis Saturday evening.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday,” Kensington Palace tweeted.

In one photo, Princess Charlotte is seen planting a kiss on her little brother’s forehead. It was taken just a few days ago on May 2, Charlotte’s birthday.

The second photo shows Louis sitting down with a white pillow behind him. It was taken at Kensington Palace on April 26.

Both photos were taken by their mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly