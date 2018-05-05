LOOK: British royals tweet new photos of Prince Louis

Kensington Palace tweeted two new photos of Prince Louis Saturday evening.Full Story >
Dreams Come True of Louisiana is granting a Baton Rouge boy’s wish, to attend the Kentucky Derby. Joseph Sanford, 12, who underwent a bone-marrow transplant in May 2016, said his only wish was to attend the Kentucky Derby.Full Story >
Standardized tests are the worst – is what the average kid would say. So how do you get them excited about spending a week answering questions? Would a dancing unicorn help?Full Story >
After the 17-year-old graduates in May, she plans to major in biology and become a NICU nurse.Full Story >
A World War II veteran from Ohio is set to graduate 68 years after he last stepped into in a college classroom.Full Story >
