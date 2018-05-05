Councilman David Mann helps Navy christen USS Cincinnati

The U.S. Navy christened the USS Cincinnati combat ship with the help of city Council Member David Mann at a ceremony Saturday morning in Mobile, Alabama, according to shipbuilder Austal USA.

The USS Cincinnati was the 10th Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship built by Austal USA for a contract with the U.S. Navy for 15 ships at a combined value of over $4.5 billion.

“We’re so excited to christen this awesome ship here at Austal USA,” said Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle. “The future USS Cincinnati will set another benchmark for cost, schedule, quality and capability for the LCS program thanks to the incredible work of our shipbuilding team.”

The USS Cincinnati is the fifth U.S. Navy ship to honor Cincinnati, according to the U.S. Navy.

Rear Adm. John P. Neagley, U.S. Navy, Program Executive Officer for Unmanned and Small Combatants, spoke at today’s event.

He was joined by Mr. Frederick J. Stefany III, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Ship Programs, Vice Admiral Walter “Ted” Carter, U.S. Navy, Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy and, representing the city of Cincinnati, David Mann, Council Member and former U.S. Congressman from Ohio.

The Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship is a high-speed, agile, shallow draft, focused-mission surface combatant designed to conduct Surface Warfare, Anti-Submarine Warfare, and Mine Countermeasures missions, according to shipbuilder Austal USA.

The LCS can support modular weapons, sensor systems and a variety of manned and unmanned vehicles to capture and sustain littoral maritime supremacy, said Austal USA.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.