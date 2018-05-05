Officers hold charity hockey tournament for seriously ill first responders

First responders from five states converged on Hamilton County this weekend for a charity hockey tournament.

The event was organized by the Indian Hill Rangers in an effort to raise money for four local first responders battling serious illness.

“I really never thought it would happen and now with the guys we got out here… we got Wisconsin guys out here, Pittsburgh, Detroit… you name it and they just came in to help raise money for these guys,” Indian Hill Ranger Ray Manning said.

Five states are represented in the four day long tournament as teams try to raise money for Firefighter Graham Harden, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Ware, Deputy Tony Kelly and Harrison Police Officer Marvin Gamble.

“It wasn’t even just county or city, it was everywhere that we got support for these guys and it’s just good to see,” Manning said. “…especially maybe in this time and day when a lot of things you hear about police and the community isn’t that great… well, from where I’m standing it looks pretty good.”

Deputy Ware was in attendance on Saturday to drop the puck at center ice. It’s been almost 8 months since Ware was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.

“They wanted us to be a part of this and they showed their appreciation like that… it meant a lot,” Deputy Ware said.

The money raised from the tournament and a GoFundMe page will be used to help the families cover medical expenses associated with each first responder’s illness.

Money was raised at the event through ticket sales and an auction of sports memorabilia. The tournament concludes on Sunday with the Semi-Finals and Finals games at the Indian Hill Winter Club.

