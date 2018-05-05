11-year-old wins Flying Pig Toyota 10k

Lucia Rodbro practices running five to six days a week. Her mom says her goal one day is to be in the Olympics. 11-year-old Lucia is from Oxford and took the top spot in the women's division in Saturday's Flying Pig Toyota 10k.

"Last year I got 7th. I was hoping to get in the top five. I didn't know if I was going to win or not,” said Lucia Rodbro.

Rodbro has been running since the age of five. This isn't the first time she's taken a top spot in a 10k.

"Well, last year I won the Redlegs run 10k, but this is my first time winning the Flying Pig,” she says.

Lucia says she loves the way she feels after she finishes running. On Saturday, her family cheered her on.

"It feels amazing. She's worked really hard. She loves running and she's been running since she was five and she runs these races. She's run the pig for the last, this is her fourth year. So, she has incrementally gotten better,” said Lucia mother, Sarah Rodbro.

Lucia's mom says as long as the 11-year-old thinks it's fun to run, she will continue to encourage Lucia.

