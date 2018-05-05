Man's body found in Ohio river

SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a man's body was pulled from the Great Miami River.
The Dayton Daily News reports a man who was fishing on Saturday spotted a body halfway submerged in the river in Sidney. It was recovered around 7:15 p.m.
The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. The man's name was not released.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
