Video captures officer kicking handcuffed man in the head

A Miami police officer has been suspended after he was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head. The suspect was in handcuffs and on the ground.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
The Associated Press has learned investigators working with special counsel Robert Mueller have interviewed Tom Barrack, a confidant of President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Demonstrators are holding protests throughout Russia against the upcoming inauguration of Vladimir Putin for a fourth term as Russian president.Full Story >
