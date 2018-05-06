Father arrested after toddlers fall out of van

Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Demonstrators are holding protests throughout Russia against the upcoming inauguration of Vladimir Putin for a fourth term as Russian president.Full Story >
Demonstrators are holding protests throughout Russia against the upcoming inauguration of Vladimir Putin for a fourth term as Russian president.Full Story >
The Associated Press has learned investigators working with special counsel Robert Mueller have interviewed Tom Barrack, a confidant of President Donald Trump.Full Story >
The Associated Press has learned investigators working with special counsel Robert Mueller have interviewed Tom Barrack, a confidant of President Donald Trump.Full Story >
The man is charged with child neglect and operating a vehicle while impaired. It is his fifth OWI offense, according to police.Full Story >
The man is charged with child neglect and operating a vehicle while impaired. It is his fifth OWI offense, according to police.Full Story >
A sheriff says the suspect fired at least 17 times and hit at least seven vehicles traveling northbound outside Atlanta around noon on Friday.Full Story >
A sheriff says the suspect fired at least 17 times and hit at least seven vehicles traveling northbound outside Atlanta around noon on Friday.Full Story >