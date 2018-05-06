Here are your Flying Pig marathon winners

Runners pass by the FOX19 NOW studio at Mile 4 of the Flying Pig marathon in Cincinnati (FOX19 NOW)

If you've ever been given the answer 'when pigs fly' Sunday is your day.

The 20th Flying Pig Marathon got underway Sunday morning.

They weren't pigs but the runners flew across the finish swine, we mean finish line in Cincinnati.

Sunday morning's marathon winners are probably in hog heaven.

Aaron Viets is taking home the title of Flying Pig Marathon male winner for 2018. Viets crossed the finish line around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Aaron Viets crosses the Finish Swine as our male marathon champion for 2018. Congratulations, Aaron! #runflyingpig #20yearsrunning pic.twitter.com/fVYwujeaRq — Flying Pig Marathon (@RunFlyingPig) May 6, 2018

Caitlin Keen was the women's winner of the Flying Pig crossing the finish line just before 9:20 a.m.

Jack Butler won the Flying Pig half marathon finishing with a time of one hour, 10 minutes, and 40 seconds.

Jack Butler is the winner of the @RunFlyingPig half marathon!!!

1:10:40 finishing time. Congratulations!!! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7aHZuydfBG — Alison Montoya (@AlisonMontoya) May 6, 2018

Molly Trachtenberg of Boston was the first woman to cross the half marathon finish line.

MORE: 11-year-old wins Flying Pig Toyota 10k

On Saturday, 11-year-old Lucia Rodbro won the Flying Pig Toyota 10k. Her mom says Lucia's goal is to one day be in the Olympics.

MORE: 20th anniversary edition of Flying Pig Marathon weekend underway

Flying Pig officials say Katie Lenahan and Daniella Orton came in second and third respectively for the half marathon female winners.

Zack Beavin and Andrew Bryan came in second and third for the men in the half marathon, officials say.

Our @PaycorInc Half Marathon Female Winners!

1. Molly Trachtenberg

2. Katie Lenahan

3. Daniella Orton#runflyingpig #20yearsrunning — Flying Pig Marathon (@RunFlyingPig) May 6, 2018

Our @PaycorInc Half Marathon Male Winners!

1. Jack Butler

2. Zack Beavin

3. Andrew Bryan#runflyingpig #20yearsrunning — Flying Pig Marathon (@RunFlyingPig) May 6, 2018

All runners can 'go wee wee wee all the way home' with their shiny new medals.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.