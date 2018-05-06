Warren County Sheriff's Office issues alert for missing 19-year-old

Police are looking for Parker Lee Boring, 19, who was last seen at his Waynesville home around 7 p.m. May 4 (Warrent County Sheriff's Office)

The Warren County Sheriff's Office put out an alert for a critical missing person Sunday morning.

Officials say Parker Lee Boring, 19, was last seen at his Waynesville home on May 4 around 7 p.m.

Boring was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a white letter 'V' and black, skinny jogging pants, police say.

Police say Boring is described as being around 6 foot 3 inches in height, weighing around 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

