Ohio county marks 200th anniversary with costumes, fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county is celebrating its 200th birthday, and it's not just a one-day party.
The Springfield News-Sun reports that the Clark County Commission held its first meeting April 25 in 1818 that established the 10 townships of the county. The county held a Bicentennial Bash on April 27 and people dressed in costumes from its founding period.
Officials say that was just the beginning, and more events will celebrate the milestone.
There are plans for bicentennial-themed fireworks at Clark County Fairgrounds for Independence Day. The South Charleston Heritage Commission plans to incorporate the bicentennial into their village's festival in late September.
Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com
