Lobster prices high, but dropping as summer approaches

The suspect in the Cameo Nightclub shooting will be back in court Monday for a pretrial hearing on charges that he tried to pay off and silence witnesses in his murder case.Full Story >
A downed tree and utility wires shut down Kenwood Road in Blue Ash until further notice early Monday, police said.Full Story >
Rain is ending as temperatures slip into the low 50s by daybreak Monday.Full Story >
The wall travels around the country to promote awareness about the sacrifices made by fallen soldiers from the Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars.Full Story >
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.Full Story >
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsFull Story >
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingFull Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedFull Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetFull Story >
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.Full Story >
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFull Story >
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.Full Story >
