Police asking for help identifying shooting suspect - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police asking for help identifying shooting suspect

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
WINTON HILLS, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police District 5 is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

Officers say a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot on Topridge Place in Winton Hills.

Both victims were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, police say. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may know the identity of the shooter to come forward. They're asked to contact crime stoppers.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly