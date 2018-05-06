Police asking for help identifying shooting suspect

Cincinnati Police District 5 is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

Officers say a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot on Topridge Place in Winton Hills.

Both victims were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, police say. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may know the identity of the shooter to come forward. They're asked to contact crime stoppers.

@CincyPD is investigating double shooting that occurred on Topridge Place. Shot were a male 16 and make 15.Both victims were transported to Childerns Hospital.We are asking the public's help in identifying the shooter @CincyPD_3523040 — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) May 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.