Kidnapping survivor continues advocacy work

CLEVELAND (AP) - One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for years is helping kidnapping survivors through an advocacy group.
WJWT-TV reports Gina DeJesus (deh-HAY'-soos) recently joined the Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee. Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy says DeJesus will work with victim advocate specialists to provide support for families.
DeJesus says she wants to comfort other survivors like the people who helped her when she returned home.
DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight were abducted by Ariel Castro between 2002 and 2004. The three were rescued from the run-down house on May 6, 2013, after Berry broke through a screen door.
Berry and DeJesus published a book in 2015 called "Hope: A Memoir of Survival in Cleveland."
Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com
