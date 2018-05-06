Cop responding to 'violent confrontation' shoots, kills man

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) - Police are investigating an Ohio suburban community's second fatal shooting of a suspect by an officer in a year.

Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman said Sunday that police were responding to a report of a "violent confrontation" at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. Saturday when the suspect and an officer both discharged their firearms.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Mitchell Simmons. He died at the scene. The officer was not injured, and his name was not released.

In December, a grand jury declined to indict Kettering Officer Jonathon McCoy in the fatal shooting of an armed man during a traffic stop. McCoy shot 33-year-old Jason Hoops on August 27 after authorities say Hoops refused repeated orders to put his hands on the vehicle's dash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.