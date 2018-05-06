Woman achieves childhood dream, wins Flying Pig Marathon

CINCINNATI (AP) - A former Cincinnati resident who watched her hometown Flying Pig Marathon on television as a child and dreamed of winning it one day has achieved her dream.

Caitlin Keen captured the women's division in 2:46:41 before record crowds at Sunday's 20th anniversary event. The 25-year-old Keen now lives in Fort Worth, Texas, where she's a volunteer assistant track coach at Texas Christian University. It was only her second career marathon.

Forty-three-year-old defending champion Kerry Lee, of Cincinnati, took second place and Cincinnatian Allison Steinbeck came in third.

Aaron Viets of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, won the men's race in 2:29:37. The 28-year-old Viets was followed by Tim Kaiser, of Union, Kentucky, in second place and Benjamin Kopecky, of St. Louis, in third.

Organizers say more than 43,000 registered for weekend events.

