Average price of US gas jumps 7 cents, to $2.90 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. rose 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.90, the 10th week straight of increases.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the jump marks the highest average price since November 2014.
Lundberg says the increase is largely driven by higher crude oil costs and the phasing-in of summer-grade gasoline, which is used to prevent smog.
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.73 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price for diesel fuel rose 5 cents, to $3.14.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The suspect in the Cameo Nightclub shooting will be back in court Monday for a pretrial hearing on charges that he tried to pay off and silence witnesses in his murder case.Full Story >
The suspect in the Cameo Nightclub shooting will be back in court Monday for a pretrial hearing on charges that he tried to pay off and silence witnesses in his murder case.Full Story >
A downed tree and utility wires shut down Kenwood Road in Blue Ash until further notice early Monday, police said.Full Story >
A downed tree and utility wires shut down Kenwood Road in Blue Ash until further notice early Monday, police said.Full Story >
Rain is ending as temperatures slip into the low 50s by daybreak Monday.Full Story >
Rain is ending as temperatures slip into the low 50s by daybreak Monday.Full Story >
The wall travels around the country to promote awareness about the sacrifices made by fallen soldiers from the Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars.Full Story >
The wall travels around the country to promote awareness about the sacrifices made by fallen soldiers from the Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars.Full Story >
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.Full Story >
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.Full Story >
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsFull Story >
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsFull Story >
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingFull Story >
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingFull Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedFull Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedFull Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetFull Story >
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetFull Story >
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.Full Story >
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.Full Story >
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFull Story >
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFull Story >
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.Full Story >
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.Full Story >