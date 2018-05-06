French anger mounts after Trump says Paris needs more guns - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

French anger mounts after Trump says Paris needs more guns

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks at the NRA convention in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks at the NRA convention in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018.

PARIS (AP) - Former French President Francois Hollande has two words for U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that gun-toting Parisians could have thwarted Islamic State attackers at Paris' Bataclan concert hall: "indecent and despicable."

French anger erupted this weekend at Trump's comments to the National Rifle Association - and especially at his trigger-firing hand gesture imitating the Bataclan attackers. Multiple extremists with explosive belts and assault weapons killed 130 people in the 2015 attacks on the Bataclan, Paris cafes and the national stadium.

Hollande, president during the attacks, called Trump's gesture "obscene." Speaking to BFM television Sunday, Hollande called Trump's comments "intolerable" for the survivors and victims' families.

France's government vigorously defended its gun controls and pressure mounted on President Emmanuel Macron to demand an apology from Trump despite their friendly relationship.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • China could target US firms, debt if Trump plays hardball

    China could target US firms, debt if Trump plays hardball

    Saturday, May 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-05-06 02:23:46 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 4:54 AM EDT2018-05-07 08:54:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). In this May 4, 2018 photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center left, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, center right, leave their hotel in Beijing for trade negotiations with Chinese officials. In a looming tra...(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). In this May 4, 2018 photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center left, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, center right, leave their hotel in Beijing for trade negotiations with Chinese officials. In a looming tra...

    The Trump administration is pushing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $200 billion by the end of 2020 and give up policies that favor domestic companies - the core of Beijing's state-led economic model.

    Full Story >

    The Trump administration is pushing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $200 billion by the end of 2020 and give up policies that favor domestic companies - the core of Beijing's state-led economic model.

    Full Story >

  • French anger mounts after Trump says Paris needs more guns

    French anger mounts after Trump says Paris needs more guns

    Sunday, May 6 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-06 19:15:04 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 4:44 AM EDT2018-05-07 08:44:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks at the NRA convention in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks at the NRA convention in Dallas, Friday, May 4, 2018.
    Former French President Francois Hollande has two words for U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that gun-toting Parisians could have thwarted the Islamic State attack on the Bataclan concert hall: "indecent and...Full Story >
    Former French President Francois Hollande has two words for U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that gun-toting Parisians could have thwarted the Islamic State attack on the Bataclan concert hall: "indecent and despicable.".Full Story >

  • North Korea says US ruining mood of detente ahead of summit

    North Korea says US ruining mood of detente ahead of summit

    Sunday, May 6 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-06 04:26:28 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 4:44 AM EDT2018-05-07 08:44:56 GMT
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

    Ahead of summit with Trump, North Korea has slammed the U.S. for what it calls are "misleading" claims Washington's policy of maximum political pressure and sanctions are what drove Pyongyang to the negotiating table.

    Full Story >

    Ahead of summit with Trump, North Korea has slammed the U.S. for what it calls are "misleading" claims Washington's policy of maximum political pressure and sanctions are what drove Pyongyang to the negotiating table.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly