French anger mounts after Trump says Paris needs more guns

The Trump administration is pushing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $200 billion by the end of 2020 and give up policies that favor domestic companies - the core of Beijing's state-led economic model.Full Story >
Ahead of summit with Trump, North Korea has slammed the U.S. for what it calls are "misleading" claims Washington's policy of maximum political pressure and sanctions are what drove Pyongyang to the negotiating table.Full Story >
Sen. John McCain is "talking, he's chatty and he's walking around" as he battles brain cancer, according to his son-in-law.Full Story >
The former New York City mayor is delivering confounding and at times contradictory statements as he mounts Trump's defense through the media in a bewildering display that has even the president's allies concerned.Full Story >
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.Full Story >
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsFull Story >
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingFull Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedFull Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetFull Story >
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.Full Story >
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFull Story >
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.Full Story >
