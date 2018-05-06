No one injured, 6 displaced after Ludlow fire

Smoke from a house fire in Ludlow, Kentucky, rises above the Cincinnati skyline on May 6, 2018. (Credit: Chris Huber)

A family of two adults and four children are displaced after a house fire in the 400 block of Hooper Street, Ludlow, Kentucky, this afternoon.

No one was injured, Ludlow fire officials say. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Officials say a neighboring home on Hooper Street that is under renovation also was damaged in the fire.

Between the two residences, damages amount to around $75,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.