Store that sold winning Mega Millions ticket to get $100,000

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio convenience store is being presented with a $100,000 check for selling the winning $143 million Mega Millions ticket in last Friday's drawing.
Officials from the Ohio Lottery's Dayton Regional Office say they'll present the check on Monday at Fat Daddy's Road Dog, a division of Duncan Oil Co. in Moraine, outside Dayton.
Store manager Barbie Alderson says it has "been crazy" at her store since the winning ticket was sold.
Lottery officials had incorrectly said the store would receive $14,300. But they said Sunday the correct formula is $1,000 per $1 million of jackpot, capped at $100,000.
No one has come forward to claim last Friday's jackpot. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 10, 12 and 18, with Mega Ball 21.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
No one was injured, Ludlow fire officials say, but two homes were damaged.Full Story >
No one was injured, Ludlow fire officials say, but two homes were damaged.Full Story >
A patient is being air lifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center after a crash on Ohio 32 in Union Township on Sunday.Full Story >
A patient is being air lifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center after a crash on Ohio 32 in Union Township on Sunday.Full Story >
If you've ever been given the answer 'when pigs fly' Sunday is your day.Full Story >
If you've ever been given the answer 'when pigs fly' Sunday is your day.Full Story >
Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, 53, was piloting the small aircraft when it crashed in Hudson Valley, according to local media reports.Full Story >
Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, 53, was piloting the small aircraft when it crashed in Hudson Valley, according to local media reports.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 5 is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 5 is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.Full Story >