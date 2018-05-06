Flying Pig Marathon: Father keeps promise to push daughter's wheelchair to finish

Natalie Youtsey finishes the 2018 Flying Pig Marathon as friends and family help push her across the line. (WXIX)

Natalie Youtsey is no stranger to overcoming adversity.

Avid runners, she and her father Clark took their exercise to the next level when Natalie was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in college.

Youtsey once ran six marathons in six states in six days. She also once ran a 100-mile ultra marathon.

But when complications related to her MS treatment caused her to develop a potentially fatal brain virus, Youtsey was forced to fight for her life from a hospital bed.

That's when Cincinnati basketball standout Gary Clark stepped in to offer encouragement to the UC student and Bearcats fan.

At the time, Natalie was signed up for the Flying Pig Marathon, and Clark promised that if his daughter couldn't run, he would push her wheelchair through the race.

Sunday, he kept his promise.

