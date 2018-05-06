Flying Pig Marathon: Father keeps promise to push daughter's wheelchair to finish

A story you'll see only on FOX10 News-- A local boy is being called a miracle after suffering severe brain trauma from a dune buggy accident. He came back to life after his parents signed to paperwork to donate his organs.Full Story >
A story you'll see only on FOX10 News-- A local boy is being called a miracle after suffering severe brain trauma from a dune buggy accident. He came back to life after his parents signed to paperwork to donate his organs.Full Story >
An Arizona man accused of being a neo-Nazi is going on trial in a little-known case in which he's accused of killing a white woman because she was dating a black man.Full Story >
An Arizona man accused of being a neo-Nazi is going on trial in a little-known case in which he's accused of killing a white woman because she was dating a black man.Full Story >
4-year-old Dawson Elder was sitting on his mother's lap in their broken down car when the child was ripped from his mom's arms.Full Story >
4-year-old Dawson Elder was sitting on his mother's lap in their broken down car when the child was ripped from his mom's arms.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
A 19-year-old British woman was sentenced to 11 and a half years in jail in a bizarre incident in which she repeatedly stabbed her 17-year-old lover in her bed and said she "blacked out and had no memory of the attack."Full Story >
A 19-year-old British woman was sentenced to 11 and a half years in jail in a bizarre incident in which she repeatedly stabbed her 17-year-old lover in her bed and said she "blacked out and had no memory of the attack."Full Story >