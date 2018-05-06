Infant mauled to death by dog

The 3-month-old infant was taken to the hospital in critical condition. (Source: KABC/CNN)

(KABC/CNN) - An infant died after being mauled by a dog in Sherman Oaks, CA, a suburb north of Los Angeles

Police say the attack happened Saturday inside a home

The 3-month-old infant was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police later announced the child had died.

The dog was in custody and animal control officers were called to the scene.

It was not immediately clear how the attack happened or whether the dog was a family pet.

