Melania Trump to announce her platform Monday

(CNN) - First lady Melania Trump will announce her formal platform Monday during an event in the White House Rose Garden.

It will be her first speech from that location.

Most first ladies in modern times have chosen an issue to promote or focus upon during their tenure.

Before the election, Trump said she would lead a campaign against online bullying.

And in September of last year, she said she planned to focus her efforts on the well-being of children.

Trump's spokeswoman says the first lady will take a multi-pronged approach to issues affecting young people.

