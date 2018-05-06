Melania Trump to announce her platform Monday - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Melania Trump to announce her platform Monday

Before the election, Trump said she would lead a campaign against online bullying.  (Source: CNN) Before the election, Trump said she would lead a campaign against online bullying.  (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - First lady Melania Trump will announce her formal platform Monday during an event in the White House Rose Garden.

It will be her first speech from that location.

Most first ladies in modern times have chosen an issue to promote or focus upon during their tenure.

Before the election, Trump said she would lead a campaign against online bullying.

And in September of last year, she said she planned to focus her efforts on the well-being of children.

Trump's spokeswoman says the first lady will take a multi-pronged approach to issues affecting young people.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • CIA nominee offered to withdraw over interrogation program

    CIA nominee offered to withdraw over interrogation program

    Sunday, May 6 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-05-06 19:13:59 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-05-07 02:34:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this May 2, 2018, photo, CIA Director-nominee Gina Haspel attends the ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington. Haspel is telling senators that she would stand firm aga...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this May 2, 2018, photo, CIA Director-nominee Gina Haspel attends the ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington. Haspel is telling senators that she would stand firm aga...
    Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, offered to withdraw her nomination amid concerns that a debate over a harsh interrogation program would tarnish her reputation...Full Story >
    Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, offered to withdraw her nomination amid concerns that a debate over a harsh interrogation program would tarnish her reputation and that of the CIA.Full Story >

  • APNewsBreak: Mueller team questions Trump friend Tom Barrack

    APNewsBreak: Mueller team questions Trump friend Tom Barrack

    Saturday, May 5 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-05-05 17:23:39 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-07 01:57:08 GMT
    The Associated Press has learned investigators working with special counsel Robert Mueller have interviewed Tom Barrack, a confidant of President Donald Trump. (Source: AP Photos)The Associated Press has learned investigators working with special counsel Robert Mueller have interviewed Tom Barrack, a confidant of President Donald Trump. (Source: AP Photos)

    The Associated Press has learned investigators working with special counsel Robert Mueller have interviewed Tom Barrack, a confidant of President Donald Trump.

    Full Story >

    The Associated Press has learned investigators working with special counsel Robert Mueller have interviewed Tom Barrack, a confidant of President Donald Trump.

    Full Story >

  • Melania Trump to announce her platform Monday

    Melania Trump to announce her platform Monday

    Sunday, May 6 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-05-07 01:39:42 GMT
    Sunday, May 6 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-05-07 01:45:09 GMT
    Before the election, Trump said she would lead a campaign against online bullying.  (Source: CNN)Before the election, Trump said she would lead a campaign against online bullying.  (Source: CNN)
    Before the election, Trump said she would lead a campaign against online bullying.  (Source: CNN)Before the election, Trump said she would lead a campaign against online bullying.  (Source: CNN)

    Before the election, Trump said she would lead a campaign against online bullying.

    Full Story >

    Before the election, Trump said she would lead a campaign against online bullying.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly