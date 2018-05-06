Melania Trump to announce her platform Monday

The Associated Press has learned investigators working with special counsel Robert Mueller have interviewed Tom Barrack, a confidant of President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Before the election, Trump said she would lead a campaign against online bullying.Full Story >
Ahead of summit with Trump, North Korea has slammed the U.S. for what it calls are "misleading" claims Washington's policy of maximum political pressure and sanctions are what drove Pyongyang to the negotiating table.Full Story >
The Trump administration is pushing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $200 billion by the end of 2020 and give up policies that favor domestic companies - the core of Beijing's state-led economic model.Full Story >
