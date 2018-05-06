Mourners, vets remember fallen soldiers at GoldStar Tribute Wall in Taylor Mill

The GoldStar Tribute Wall travels around the country to honor fallen soldiers from the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars. (WXIX)

Samuel Nicoara is the founder and President of GoldStar Tribute Wall. The wall travels around the country to promote awareness about the sacrifices made by fallen soldiers from the Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars.

This weekend, the wall was at Pride Park in Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Sunday’s closing ceremony brought back memories and drew tears.

Darlene Williams’ husband, SPC Ronnie Williams, passed in Baghdad in 2005.

“It’s a true honor that Sam would do something like this. Ronnie’s mission was to serve his country,” said Williams.

The ceremony also honored some of those who are still with us today. For people like Williams, the pain of losing her husband will never go away.

“It will always be fresh. They say as time goes on it heals. It doesn’t heal. I have a 15-year-old son at home who doesn’t have a dad,” said Williams.

Daniel Murray attended the ceremony. He was a sergeant in the Vietnam War.

“I think that the best way to honor them is not forget them. Like they said, freedom is not free,” said Murray.

