NSA collected 530 million calls, texts in 2017 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NSA collected 530 million calls, texts in 2017

The data pulled by the NSA includes who users contacted and when, but not the contents of those conversations. (Source: Pixabay) The data pulled by the NSA includes who users contacted and when, but not the contents of those conversations. (Source: Pixabay)

(CNN) - The National Security Agency pulled 534 million records of phone calls and text messages from American telecommunications companies last year.

That's three times what it looked at in 2016, according to the office of the Director of National Intelligence, which compiled the report.

An official there says it's not clear why the number rose so sharply.

It could be because of increases in the number of phone accounts people of interest are using or changes to how the industry creates records.

The data pulled by the NSA includes who users contacted and when, but not the contents of those conversations.

The agency continues to collect significant amounts of data, but it's still way down from when it operated in secret.

Before its activities were outed by Edward Snowden in 2013, the NSA collected billions of records every day.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • CIA nominee offered to withdraw over interrogation program

    CIA nominee offered to withdraw over interrogation program

    Sunday, May 6 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-05-06 19:13:59 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-05-07 04:17:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this May 2, 2018, photo, CIA Director-nominee Gina Haspel attends the ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington. Haspel is telling senators that she would stand firm aga...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this May 2, 2018, photo, CIA Director-nominee Gina Haspel attends the ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington. Haspel is telling senators that she would stand firm aga...
    Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, offered to withdraw her nomination amid concerns that a debate over a harsh interrogation program would tarnish her reputation...Full Story >
    Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, offered to withdraw her nomination amid concerns that a debate over a harsh interrogation program would tarnish her reputation and that of the CIA.Full Story >

  • North Korea says US ruining mood of detente ahead of summit

    North Korea says US ruining mood of detente ahead of summit

    Sunday, May 6 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-06 04:26:28 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-05-07 04:17:11 GMT
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

    Ahead of summit with Trump, North Korea has slammed the U.S. for what it calls are "misleading" claims Washington's policy of maximum political pressure and sanctions are what drove Pyongyang to the negotiating table.

    Full Story >

    Ahead of summit with Trump, North Korea has slammed the U.S. for what it calls are "misleading" claims Washington's policy of maximum political pressure and sanctions are what drove Pyongyang to the negotiating table.

    Full Story >

  • China could target US firms, debt if Trump plays hardball

    China could target US firms, debt if Trump plays hardball

    Saturday, May 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-05-06 02:23:46 GMT
    Monday, May 7 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-05-07 04:16:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). In this May 4, 2018 photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center left, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, center right, leave their hotel in Beijing for trade negotiations with Chinese officials. In a looming tra...(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein). In this May 4, 2018 photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center left, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, center right, leave their hotel in Beijing for trade negotiations with Chinese officials. In a looming tra...

    The Trump administration is pushing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $200 billion by the end of 2020 and give up policies that favor domestic companies - the core of Beijing's state-led economic model.

    Full Story >

    The Trump administration is pushing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $200 billion by the end of 2020 and give up policies that favor domestic companies - the core of Beijing's state-led economic model.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly