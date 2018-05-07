Hey, fashionistas: The Derby Museum wants your hat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What would the Derby be without the hats? Instead of stuffing yours into a hat box or on a closet shelf, put it out on display - as part of fashion history.

The Kentucky Derby Museum wants to find the best hats to showcase for one year as part of the Museum's It's My Derby fashion exhibit. And yours could be among them.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ IMAGES: Oaks Day fashion

+ A late night for florists preparing coveted garland of roses

+ IMAGES: Familiar, famous faces storm Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala

Both professionals and amateurs are invited to enter their hats in the 2018 Kentucky Derby Museum Hat Contest. An expert panel of judges will select around 20 hats that will go into the display.

The judges will also select several hats for specialty awards, including 'Judges' Choice' for best overall entry and 'Most Representative of the Derby'.

Entries are accepted through May 31, 2018:

$25 entry fee per submission

Hat shipments will be accepted beginning May 6 and must be postmarked by May 31, 2018

Hat deliveries will be accepted from May 7-31, Monday through Friday ONLY, during regular museum hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

All hats must be submitted in a box that completely covers and protects it

No international entries

Museum is not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged items

For more information, visit DerbyMuseum.org.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.