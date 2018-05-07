Police: Babysitter abandoned infant at Toys R Us

The man’s mother told police her son was involved in a car crash while caring for the infant and left the baby at the store with the intention of returning for her. (Source: WBRE/CNN)

WILKES-BARRE, PA (WBRE/CNN) – Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say abandoned a 6-month-old child at a Toys R Us and faces a related felony charge.

Charges are pending against 24-year-old Thomas Himlin and a warrant is out for his arrest after he was identified by witnesses as the man who allegedly left the baby girl at Toys R Us.

The baby’s mother told police Himlin offered to babysit her daughter as she was busy moving, according to the Times Leader. She tried but was unable to contact him afterwards.

Surveillance video shows a man, who police say is Himlin, walk into a Wilkes-Barre, PA, Toys R Us Wednesday evening.

The man asked an employee to watch the 6-month-old temporarily then exited the store, according to police. He never returned.

Police interviewed Himlin’s mother, Carla Himlin, who told them her son was involved in a car crash while caring for the infant, the Times Leader reports. She claims she was aware Himlin left the infant at the store, and he had intentions of returning.

Himlin faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The baby’s mother has not been charged.

The 6-month-old was placed in the care of Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

Copyright 2018 WBRE via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.