Dreams come true during Derby engagement

California couple Jaclyn and Holden got engaged at Derby 144 on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) California couple Jaclyn and Holden got engaged at Derby 144 on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dreams do come true at the Kentucky Derby - and not just for Justify.

Meet newly engaged California couple Jaclyn and Holden.

 Jaclyn said it's always been her dream to attend the Derby, ever since she was a little girl.

Holden surprised her with a trip to Derby 144 this year, even flying in both of their families.

They battled the pouring rain for a special photo. And that's when, Jaclyn tells us, he popped the question.

"I got up there and we're being goofy and all of a sudden I see him get down on one knee. I blacked out, I couldn't believe what was happening. I'm hearing people from the crowd. Everything was just everything I dreamed and hoped it would be," Jaclyn Harabedian said. 

Jaclyn and Holden said attending the Kentucky Derby will now be a family tradition for years to come.

Congrats to the happy couple.

