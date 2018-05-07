Trump on his CIA choice: 'Too tough on terror' for the Dems?

The former New York City mayor is delivering confounding and at times contradictory statements as he mounts Trump's defense through the media in a bewildering display that has even the president's allies concerned.Full Story >
The agency continues to collect significant amounts of data, but it's still way down from when it operated in secret.Full Story >
The audience cheered when Stormy Daniels made a cameo on "SNL" and asked the faux president to resign.Full Story >
The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo during a 2015 sexual encounter of a woman with whom he was having an affair.Full Story >
Officials said Gina Haspel, who is the acting director of the CIA, was reassured that her nomination was still on track and will not withdraw.Full Story >
Melania Trump is launching her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront and she's calling it "BE BEST.".Full Story >
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showFull Story >
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedFull Story >
NASA launches InSight spacecraft bound for Mars; lander will explore mysterious insides of the red planetFull Story >
President Donald Trump claims Democrats want to "outlaw guns," and he says if the country ever did that, then it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they're the new weapons for what he's calling "maniac terrorists."Full Story >
Sen. John McCain is connecting with longtime friends as he confronts cancer treatment and the aftermath of surgeryFull Story >
President Donald Trump is linking the sanctity of the Second Amendment to his party's prospects in the 2018 midterm electionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that "we're not changing any stories" about the 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels even as he further muddled the explanation for the settlementFull Story >
