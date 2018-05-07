Slopes of volcano offer affordable piece of paradise, risks

Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano is belching tons of sulfur dioxide gas into the atmosphere.Full Story >
With tears in his eyes, one Leilani Estates resident left his home — not knowing if he'd ever see it again. "Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
A video that shows an altercation between a parent and a Cincinnati coach at a youth baseball game has been viewed more than 300,000 times on social media.Full Story >
It may sound like a scam, but if someone calls you and says Dish Network owes you money, don't hang up.Full Story >
Two men were shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Warsaw Monday morning, according to Gallatin County Emergency Management Agency.Full Story >
This week, a public funeral will be held for the three-year-old killed in a recent crash on Interstate 275.Full Story >
Middletown residents who live on Harrison Road say multiple items have been stolen from their own front yards.Full Story >
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showFull Story >
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedFull Story >
NASA launches InSight spacecraft bound for Mars; lander will explore mysterious insides of the red planetFull Story >
President Donald Trump claims Democrats want to "outlaw guns," and he says if the country ever did that, then it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they're the new weapons for what he's calling "maniac terrorists."Full Story >
Sen. John McCain is connecting with longtime friends as he confronts cancer treatment and the aftermath of surgeryFull Story >
President Donald Trump is linking the sanctity of the Second Amendment to his party's prospects in the 2018 midterm electionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that "we're not changing any stories" about the 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels even as he further muddled the explanation for the settlementFull Story >
